GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Shooting

1. Four people including a police officer were killed yesterday after a gunman walked into a skyscraper in central Manhattan and opened fire in broad daylight, officials said.

A fifth victim was also in critical condition after being shot, while the gunman apparently took his own life, Mayor Eric Adams told a late-night briefing

Russian strikes

2. At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, regional officials said today.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

Medical burnout

3. A quarter of Irish doctors are working in excess of 48 hours a week, a report from the Irish Medical Council has found, while over 1000 voluntarily withdrew from the register last year, with most going to work abroad.

Of the doctors who were working over 48 hours a week in 2024, just under half reported that they were working in direct patient care for over 48 hours a week.

A quarter also said they have found it difficult to provide a patient with proper care at least once a week.

Advertisement

Courts

4. A 76-year-old man who has been charged in connection with 79 sexual offences is due to appear via video link at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The man, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, is accused of 78 indecent assaults and one attempted rape.

It’s public consultation time

5. Cabinet will be told today that a four-week public consultation is set to begin on a huge number of proposed exemptions to planning permission.

Under the proposed changes, the requirement to get planning permission for certain things, like attic conversions and garden cabins, will be scrapped.

Tell me more

6. The EU-US tariff deal, struck over the weekend, will avoid a painful trade war between the transatlantic allies.

Despite that, the agreement has not satisfied everyone. Many European leaders issued lukewarm statements in response, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the agreement as an end to uncertainty for businesses.

Muiris O’Cearbhaill goes through what we know (and what we don’t know) about the tariff deal.

China

7. Heavy rain killed more than 30 people and forced authorities to evacuate tens of thousands as swathes of northern China were lashed by torrential downpours that sparked deadly landslides, state media has said.

The rains are expected to last into Wednesday, it added.

Beirut

8. A number of people have been convicted for the murder of Irish Defence Forces Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris have said.

Private Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed while serving in Lebanon when his UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked on 14 December 2022.