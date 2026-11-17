THE FAMILY OF the young girl stabbed by Riad Bouchaker on Parnell Square has welcomed his life sentence.

The girl was left with life-changing injuries after the November 2023 attack during which she was stabbed in the heart. She will need 24-hour care for years to come.

Bouchaker (52) was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment for the attempted murder of the girl and two other children.

“A life sentence for a life sentence. It is fair, I suppose,” the family said in an update on the GoFundMe donation page set up to support the girl.

“Despite living (with) our daughter’s condition and seeing her scars every day, it is still painful to hear the events of that day put into words.

“I was asked if I was happy with the sentencing. I am relieved. I don’t think happy is an emotion I associate with that day in 2023.”

The family said children who were hurt in the unprovoked attack are “forever changed”.

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“I wish they can all sleep better at night knowing that the man who did this cannot do it again,” they said.

The family thanked the public for their support over the past three years.

Their GoFundMe page has raised over €152,000 and continues to receive donations.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt posed the question: “If a life sentence is not imposed in the circumstances of this case, when would it ever be justified?”

The judge extended a certificate allowing Bouchaker to appeal the sentence, saying he is “entirely happy” that in the unusual circumstances of this case, the sentence should be reviewed.

However, he said the unprovoked attack in a public place on “exceptionally vulnerable” children who posed no threat put the offending at the highest level of gravity.

The judge acknowledged the courage of those people, whom he said “represented the best of the human spirit on that dark day”.

He paid tribute to Leanne Flynn, who he said acted “fearlessly” in attempting to protect her young charges and provided an “example to all” through her dedication, modesty and fortitude. He said he hopes she can return to her vocation, despite her injuries and the trauma she suffered alongside the children.