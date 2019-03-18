'A troubling situation': Health and vulnerability check concerns for asylum seekers raised

Hatch Hall, Dublin Source: GoogleMaps

ASYLUM SEEKERS FAILED to receive initial medical screenings from the HSE before being moved to direct provision centres and emergency accommodation last December, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Medical screening, carried out by the HSE in consultation with Safetynet – a service providing healthcare to homeless people and other vulnerable groups in society – is required for people seeking international protection in Ireland.

It’s also unclear whether people received vulnerability assessments in addition to medical screenings upon arrival in Ireland, Jennifer deWan of migrant rights centre Nasc, has said.

“This should also be a factor in providing for people’s accommodation needs. People who are victims of torture or sexual abuse or have other issues that may require ‘special reception needs’ are not necessarily being identified in a once off medical screening by Safetynet. Overall, it is an extremely troubling situation.”

‘Assessment’

Since September, people claiming asylum in Ireland have been placed in hotels and B&Bs. There are currently 434 people living in emergency accommodation in six counties.

When a person claims asylum in Ireland they present at the International Protection Office on Dublin’s Mount Street and are asked if they need accommodation.

They are then sent to Balseskin Reception Centre where they are offered medical, special needs and vulnerability assessments. People with specific medical needs are accommodated in specific areas for medical reasons.

The Department of Justice & Equality’s Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) gathered details of groups who did not pass through its main reception centre Balseskin following their arrival in Ireland in December.

At this time it was brought to RIA’s attention that a woman with a complicated high-risk pregnancy needed to be accommodated in Dublin. She was then moved to Balseskin Reception Centre in Finglas.

Around this period, RIA was made aware by the HSE of asylum seekers who did not go through Balseskin for medical and other screenings – including a cohort living in Hatch Hall and Mosney direct provision centres.

RIA gathered details of these people and the HSE hoped for “the Hatch group at least to be screened in Balseskin,” documents show.

DeWan has said that it is important that RIA and the HSE are using Safetynet for those living in emergency accommodation. Yet “it’s worrying” that such issues are being identified.