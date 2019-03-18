This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 18 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A troubling situation': Health and vulnerability check concerns for asylum seekers raised

Asylum seekers failed to receive medical screenings last December.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 18 Mar 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,833 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4541150

Hatch Hall. Hatch Hall, Dublin Source: GoogleMaps

ASYLUM SEEKERS FAILED to receive initial medical screenings from the HSE before being moved to direct provision centres and emergency accommodation last December, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Medical screening, carried out by the HSE in consultation with Safetynet – a service providing healthcare to homeless people and other vulnerable groups in society – is required for people seeking international protection in Ireland. 

It’s also unclear whether people received vulnerability assessments in addition to medical screenings upon arrival in Ireland, Jennifer deWan of migrant rights centre Nasc, has said.

“This should also be a factor in providing for people’s accommodation needs. People who are victims of torture or sexual abuse or have other issues that may require ‘special reception needs’ are not necessarily being identified in a once off medical screening by Safetynet. Overall, it is an extremely troubling situation.”

‘Assessment’

Since September, people claiming asylum in Ireland have been placed in hotels and B&Bs. There are currently 434 people living in emergency accommodation in six counties. 

When a person claims asylum in Ireland they present at the International Protection Office on Dublin’s Mount Street and are asked if they need accommodation. 

They are then sent to Balseskin Reception Centre where they are offered medical, special needs and vulnerability assessments. People with specific medical needs are accommodated in specific areas for medical reasons.

The Department of Justice & Equality’s Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) gathered details of groups who did not pass through its main reception centre Balseskin following their arrival in Ireland in December.  

Related Read

12.03.19 Direct Provision: Nearly 100 people relocated to Meath from Monaghan hotel

At this time it was brought to RIA’s attention that a woman with a complicated high-risk pregnancy needed to be accommodated in Dublin. She was then moved to Balseskin Reception Centre in Finglas. 

Around this period, RIA was made aware by the HSE of asylum seekers who did not go through Balseskin for medical and other screenings – including a cohort living in Hatch Hall and Mosney direct provision centres. 

RIA gathered details of these people and the HSE hoped for “the Hatch group at least to be screened in Balseskin,” documents show. 

DeWan has said that it is important that RIA and the HSE are using Safetynet for those living in emergency accommodation. Yet “it’s worrying” that such issues are being identified.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Offensive and embarrassing': Coveney criticises McDonald for posing beside anti-English sign at parade
    77,268  128
    2
    		John Delaney confirms he gave €100,000 loan to FAI
    55,142  0
    3
    		Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    53,653  38
    Fora
    1
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    459  0
    2
    		Audio is having a moment - here's how marketers can make the most of it
    104  0
    3
    		Offbeat Donut has secretly franchised in Prague - and is plotting more Irish stores
    10  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    45,898  15
    2
    		'I was a young kid then and now I'm a man - I understand it a lot more than I used to'
    37,006  11
    3
    		As it happened: Corofin v Dr Crokes, All-Ireland senior club football final
    31,850  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What your period may be telling you about your overall health
    5,681  2
    2
    		Just every single time Ellen scared the wits out of Sarah Paulson
    2,644  0
    3
    		Beauty Q: Have you ever whitened your teeth?
    2,456  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie