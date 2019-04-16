AGSI conference begins amidst protected disclosures controversy

THE ASSOCIATION OF Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) conference opened yesterday afternoon amidst a major controversy.

It emerged late last week that two separate protected disclosures were made in December last year alleging serious malpractice against a member of An Garda Siochana who is also a member of the AGSI.

The allegations contained within the protected disclosures allege that the AGSI member took on part-time work outside of their duties – something prohibited under garda rules.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is understood to be carrying out an investigation. It is being alleged that the garda carried out consultancy work for a business with a multi-million euro turnover.

The AGSI conference is an annual occurrence which gives middle-ranking officers the opportunity to vent their grievances and vote on motions about how they want the force to adapt.

Issues

Resourcing and training are typically the issues members are discussing on day one.

However, as 140 delegates arrived in Cavan for the three-day event, the talk in the corridors detailed the allegations made against one of their own.

The name of the garda who the allegations have been made against are an open secret in Cavan and among garda and media circles.

However, due to legal restrictions, we are unable to name them.

In a statement, the AGSI said that its legal advice was that the member making the allegation should report it to An Garda Síochána.

“AGSI acted on this legal advice and it is our understanding that the allegations were subsequently reported by way of protective disclosure and are now under investigation,” it said.

For completeness, we wish to add that it is our understanding, the member concerned has not been formally notified of any allegation or any investigation.

The association added that it’s important now to allow “due process take its course”, and said that it wouldn’t be commenting further on the matter.

The AGSI’s general secretary John Jacob said that the member at the centre of the controversy should be given anonymity.

He said: “I am not sure that it has been clearly articulated by those who are absent from the conference that their absence is related to this specific issue (allegations of outside work etc) and I am not able to speak on their behalf.

“But there are 140 delegates attending here to listen to the debates and the outside presentations.

The delegates that have spoken to me are not concerned about those allegations and they want to get on with the agenda. I don’t agree that the allegations have cast a cloud or a shadow over the conference.

“The person at the centre of the allegations should be entitled to the anonymity that is given to anybody else facing other allegations. Due process should be allowed to take its course and Garda management allowed to investigate these allegations.

“In the past the association has supported any of its members facing allegations and that will happen on this occasion, too.”

But for all the whispers and hushed words among some the delegates, the official line was that unity is important among the association and that they now need to come together and work to affect the changes which will see a 14,000 strong police force become better equipped to tackle crime.

Justice Minister

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan was also in attendance and addressed delegates about their ongoing troubles. He called on the AGSI to end its ongoing issues.

He said: “I do of course know that this year, as an association, you are having some difficulties. I know that some of your senior members have felt unable to attend. I just want to say immediately, to all of you here, and indeed to them, that I am looking forward to seeing everything resolved.

As Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, you need a strong association, in which you can have confidence. As Minister, I need a strong association which I can trust represents you. And as a country, we need a Garda leadership which we know adheres to the highest standards. So as I said, I look forward to the resolution of the issues at hand.

“I look forward also, to ongoing progression and modernisation of the service.

“I know great strides have been made in that direction over the past year, and yet that at the same time, you are still really only at the beginning of a process. So it’s challenging. I know that.”

The AGSI’s president Cormac Moylan said that the allegation against one of their own members is disheartening but they need to keep pushing on in the interest of the members.

“Due process has to take place. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. The work goes on. A lot of serious and pressing issues here. I have 140 delegates coming down here from the 32 AGSI branches and they have serious concerns that have developed over the last 12 months.”

Training

Away from the controversy, Moylan said officers are still facing a deficit in training which is something he says has to be tackled as a matter of urgency.

He added: “This is their forum to get their issues out, issues in relation to training, the new domestic violence legislation, the new road traffic act with the Clancy law, we are still waiting for training in regard to that. Some of us are not going to get training in that until next November. We are accessing Google and citizen information services to upskill ourselves, that is what we do.”

The Clancy law relates to new powers given to gardaí to deal with provisionally licenced motorists who are driving unaccompanied.

“We are always out there trying to provide a service to the public. The most recent public attitude surveys saying the members on the ground, are absolutely meeting the public’s expectation. We are doing our best for them.”

Today sees the AGSI get down to its real business where it will vote on over a dozen motions, including whether the commissioner should clarify the roles of gardaí during evictions.