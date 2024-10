On 1 October 2024, we published an article entitled “Bill and Alison Chawke charged with violent assault at Co Limerick hotel”.

That article accompanied an image and caption which incorrectly identified Michael Finucane solicitor as being one of the defendants charged with a violent assault and subject to criminal proceedings.

We acknowledge that this was wrong and we apologise unreservedly to Mr Finucane for the upset, distress, embarrassment and damage to his professional reputation that this has caused to him.

