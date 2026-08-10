Applications to open for 40 'affordable' one-bed Stillorgan apartments priced from €255k

APPLICATIONS ARE SET to open this week for the launch of 40 one-bedroom “affordable” apartments in south Dublin.

The new development is located at St Laurence’s Park in Stillorgan. It was developed by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) on its own land and is being delivered through the Affordable Purchase Scheme.

Prices for one of the 21 one-bedroom apartments without a parking space start from €255,000.

For one of the 11 apartments with parking, prices begin from €270,000. Prices for a further eight “larger” apartments also start from €270,000.

The application portal will open on Wednesday, 12 August at 12pm and close on Wednesday, 2 September at 5pm. They can be made online here.

DLRCC said the development “offers modern apartment living” in one of south Dublin’s “most desirable neighbourhoods, with Stillorgan Village, shops, cafés and restaurants all within walking distance”.

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The new development also includes a new two-storey library and community spaces.

The Affordable Purchase Scheme makes newly built homes available at a reduced price for first-time and other eligible buyers who cannot afford to purchase a home at its open market value.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must have a minimum deposit of 10% of the purchase price and the affordable home must be their normal place of residence.

DLRCC then provides an equity contribution of 10% to 40%, reducing the amount buyers need to borrow.

In return, the council retains an equivalent equity share in the home, which owners can choose to buy back over time.

DLRCC chair Barry Saul said the scheme “is great news for people looking to make their home in Stillorgan”.

“With excellent transport links and the addition of the new Stillorgan Library later this year, this will be a great place to live and be part of a growing community,” he said.

“Initiatives like this help to create strong, inclusive neighbourhoods across Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.”