Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill cancel Washington St Patrick's Day trip amid Covid-19 threat

Arlene Foster said that dealing with the threat of the coronavirus was “our priority”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 10:18 AM
23 minutes ago 2,093 Views 5 Comments
DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein's Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill.
NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIRST Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have cancelled a St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington over Covid-19 .

The DUP leader said this morning that they had decided “not to travel to Washington for the St Patrick’s Day receptions”.

“Whilst it is an enormous opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland in DC, our priority is dealing with the spread of coronavirus,” she said.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, with a further 24 in Ireland. 

Foster said that she and O’Neill would attend a Cobra meeting tomorrow.

A Cobra meeting is when members of the British government, and possibly a team of experts, meet to discuss the response of UK authorities to a given issue or threat (“COBR” stands for “Cabinet Office Briefing Room”).

10.03.20 Tánaiste says it 'seems inevitable' that we'll move to delay phase: Today's Covid-19 main points

The Taoiseach has cancelled a St Patrick’s Day trip to New York City amidst fears of a spread of Covid-19 in Ireland; Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that his trip to the US for St Patrick’s Day had been cut to two days as they grapple with growing fears. 

