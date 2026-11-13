Buildings evacuated as army bomb disposal unit investigates suspicious device on Merrion Square

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 27 mins ago
THE ARMY BOMB disposal unit is investigating reports of a suspicious device having been left in Merrion Square North in Dublin.
It’s understood that a number of buildings have been evacuated as a result.
Merrion Square has been under a security lockdown for the past two days as part of yesterday’s European Political Community summit (EPC) and today’s informal meeting of EU leaders.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night hosted an official dinner for EU leaders at the nearby National Gallery of Ireland following the EPC summit at the Convention Centre.
The army bomb squad had been called to the scene by gardaí this afternoon and part of Merrion Square North is currently sealed off.
In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson said that shortly after 2.20pm, gardaí responded to a report of a suspicious device at an office building in Merrion Square.
The office building in question was not the National Gallery of Ireland, and the National Gallery has not been evacuated as a result of the suspicious device.
“Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and a cordon was established,” said the spokesperson.
The garda spokesperson confirmed that it is an “ongoing incident” and added that “no further information is available at this time”.
At around 3.15pm this afternoon, Dublin Bus informed passengers that Merrion Square North would be closed until further notice “due to an incident” and that diversions would be implemented across some routes as a result.
-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say