THE ARMY EXPLOSIVE Ordnance Disposal unit has declared the scene of yesterday’s shooting at a shopping centre in Carlow town safe, following a full examination.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the Tesco store in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre at around 6.15pm, after a man reportedly discharged a firearm inside the premises.

The man, who was in his 20s, was fatally injured during the incident. Gardaí have said his wounds appear to have been self-inflicted.

He has been identified as a white Irish male from the local area. He is understood to have been on bail for serious firearms offences, including offences associated with an assault rifle he bought on the dark web.

A young girl also sustained minor injuries. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and later returned home with her family.

Gardaí say it is not yet clear how her injuries occurred.

Advertisement

The EOD team near the scene at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris both voiced concern over the incident. Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan described it as “a really shocking incident”.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the shooting and the community and families impacted including those working at the scene,” O’Callaghan said in a statement.

“This is something we never want or expect to happen in our communities. Gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and I am determined that will remain the case.”

Although the immediate threat has been deemed controlled, the scene remains sealed off.

Both the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist are continuing their examinations at the location.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station, where a senior investigating officer is leading the inquiry. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the deceased man’s relatives.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre between 6pm and 6.30pm on Sunday evening to come forward.

They have also requested that any video footage of the incident not be shared on social media or messaging platforms, but instead be provided directly to investigators.

Members of the public can contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.