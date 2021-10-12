Pilot basic income for artists and tourism and live entertainment supports announced

A PILOT SCHEME which will guarantee artists a basic income has been included in the Budget along with further funding to support live entertainment and tourism.

The Budget includes a total of €50 million for further Business Continuity Supports for the sectors along with €39 million for “enhanced tourism marketing and product development.”

The funding includes measures which aim to boost domestic and inbound tourism numbers and give support to the sectors which have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the upcoming easing of restrictions will assist these sectors, but they need further support to “underpin their recovery”.

Along with the pilot scheme, €25 million has also been ear-marked for the continuation of Live Entertainment supports.

Minister McGrath also announced that an additional €6.3 million has been made available to promote and develop the Irish language and support Udarás Na Gaeltachta.

An additional €4 million of funding is also being provided for TG4 and €5.5 million is being put toward the establishment of the new Media Commission.

Today’s announcement comes following the recently published Night-Time Economy task force report.

The report included supporting late-night openings of creative venues; new offerings in food and entertainment; measures with vintners and others to revitalise night-life across the country.