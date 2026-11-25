ASLAN’S CHRISTMAS WEEK show in Dublin’s Vicar Street has been pushed to Good Friday because lead guitarist Joe Jewell requires a double hip replacement.

Aslan had been due to play Vicar Street on 27 December, but this has now been postponed until Friday 26 March 2027.

The band is performing in The Limelight in Belfast on 17 December, and this gig will go ahead.

Last month, Jewell announced that after 40 years with Aslan, he had decided to “step back from live gigs and touring”.

“Over the years, we’ve sadly lost many dear friends and colleagues,” he added.

“Yet continuing to play our music and sing our songs has been a great comfort and a kind of therapy for us all.”

Joe Jewell's announcement last month Aslan Aslan

In this announcement, Jewell said that his last live performance with Aslan would be in Vicar Street.

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Given that the Vicar Street gig will be Jewell’s last, Aslan today said it will be a “very special night” and “we simply couldn’t have this night without the main man himself”.

All original tickets will remain valid for the new date.

“Thank you all for your understanding, patience and continued support,” said the band.

Statement from the band today Aslan Aslan

“We know it will be worth the wait and we can’t wait to see you all at Vicar Street on 26 March.”

The band also wished Jewell “all the very best for his surgery and recovery”.

Aslan is famed for songs such as Crazy World and This Is.

The band’s former frontman, Christy Dignam, died aged 63 in June 2023.

In February 2024, the band announced that they would begin performing again with Lee Tomkins.