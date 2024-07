WE’VE ALL SEEN the footage by now: shots ring out, Trump grabs his ear and is pulled to the ground by Secret Service agents, before raising a fist to his supporters as he is rushed off stage. It will become an enduring image of this era of US politics.

This violent attack has been condemned across the political spectrum, and many commentators believe it will be a pivotal moment ahead of November’s presidential election.

But although the surrounding circumstances might be unprecedented, this type of moment is nothing new in US politics.

Sitting and former presidents have been attacked or killed, causing immense political earthquakes with consequences stretching out for years and sometimes decades.

What can we learn from these previous attempts, and what might it mean for Trump, Biden, and the United States?

Laura Byrne is joined on The Explainer by Scott Lucas, professor of International Politics at UCD’s Clinton Institute and editor-in-chief of EA WorldView.

This episode was brought to you by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.