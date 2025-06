AT LEAST 14 people have died and 44 have been wounded after a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities have said.

More people were also reportedly wounded in the Odesa and Chernigiv regions.

“27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight”,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

He added that “residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities” had all been hit.

“The death toll has risen to 14 people. As of now, 44 people have been injured in Kyiv,” Klymenko said.

He added that six others had been injured in Odesa and another in Chernigiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital’s Solomyansky district.

“During the attack on Kyiv… a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured,” Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on “residential buildings in Kyiv,” saying on Telegram that Moscow was “continuing its war against civilians”.

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine despite efforts by the US to broker a ceasefire.

Talks have stalled, with Moscow rejecting the “unconditional” truce demanded by Kyiv and its European allies, while Ukraine has dismissed Russia’s demands as “ultimatums”.

On Monday, Zelenskyy had said he hoped to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

View of a damaged residential building during a Russian strike on Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But the Ukrainian leader was expected to arrive at the G7 after the departure of the American president, who cut short his stay in the Canadian Rockies as Israel pounded Iran.

Prisoner exchange

Meanwhile, Russia has returned 1,245 bodies to Ukraine in the final stage of a deal to repatriate more than 6,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers agreed at peace talks this month.

Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners and the bodies of killed soldiers – the only visible result from two rounds of direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

“Another 1,245 bodies returned to Ukraine – repatriation part of Istanbul agreements has been completed,” the government agency coordinating the repatriation said.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook that Kyiv had received more than 6,000 bodies in total over the past week.

The Russian defence ministry gave a slightly different figure of 1,248 for the number of bodies returned in the final stage of the accord – three more than Kyiv said it had received.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko on Monday accused Russia of “deliberately complicating the identification process”.

“Bodies are returned in an extremely mutilated state, parts of (the same) bodies are in different bags,” Klymenko said on Telegram.

Ukraine also “received bodies of Russian soldiers mixed with those of Ukrainians” during the previous stages of the repatriation last week, he added.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Moscow had offered Kyiv to swap captured Russian soldiers for Ukrainian children under its jurisdiction.

Kyiv says that hundreds of Ukrainian children were forcibly taken by Russia during its invasion and handed a list with the names of some of them to Moscow’s delegation at the talks in Istanbul.

“Russians proposed this: we give them their soldiers, and they give us children,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Vienna, without elaborating on the proposal.

“It is simply beyond comprehension and beyond international law, but it is in their spirit,” he added, calling the idea “madness”.

Moscow’s defence ministry confirmed the latest handover of bodies on Monday, saying it had “fulfilled the agreement”.

Russia also said it was ready to “hand over another 2,239 bodies of fallen servicemen”.

Moscow said it had received the bodies of 51 dead Russian soldiers in return, taking the total number handed over by Ukraine in the latest exchanges to 78.

