Boeing says dozens of 737NG planes grounded globally over cracks

BOEING ANNOUNCED TODAY that dozens of its popular 737NG planes had been taken out of service after cracks in them were detected.

The new difficulties compound the troubles facing the US manufacturer, which has faced tumbling profits, federal scrutiny and calls for its CEO to resign after deadly crashes involving the 737 MAX, the successor aircraft for the 737NG.

Australian national carrier Qantas became the latest airline to take a 737NG out of the air, saying it would urgently inspect 32 others but that passengers had nothing to fear.

Nine of the planes were grounded in South Korea this month, including five operated by Korean Air, according to authorities in Seoul. US carrier Southwest Airlines has taken three planes out of service due to the problem.

Several other leading carriers said inspections had not turned up cracks on their aircraft.

Boeing had previously reported a problem with the model’s “pickle fork” — a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage.

US regulators earlier this month ordered inspections of older NG aircraft, directing planes with more flying hours to be checked within seven days.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said operators could not fly the planes until the issue was addressed.

Following the Qantas announcement, a Boeing spokesperson told AFP in Sydney that fewer than five percent of 1,000 planes had cracks detected and were grounded for repair.

Boeing and Qantas stressed travellers should not be concerned.

“We would never operate an aircraft unless it was completely safe to do so,” Qantas head of engineering Chris Snook said.

Stephen Fankhauser, an aviation expert at Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, said that the parts were designed so the “structure can tolerate some level of damage or degradation.”

“The inspection period is set to ensure the cracks do not continue to grow to a dangerous length and then significantly compromise the strength of the airframe,” he said.