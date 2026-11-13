Berlin police officer to stand trial over alleged assault on Irish pro-Palestine activist

A BERLIN POLICE officer is to stand trial next week charged with assault in office over the alleged assault of Irish activist Kitty O’Brien during a pro-Palestine protest last year.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Berlin Criminal Courts confirmed that the trial of the 23-year-old officer, identified as Nils K, will begin at Tiergarten District Court on Monday, 16 November.

A second hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 November.

The officer is alleged to have unjustifiably punched a demonstrator in the nose during an altercation on the evening of 28 August 2025 on Rosenthaler Straße in Berlin-Mitte.

According to a statement from the court, the alleged assault occurred while the officer was responding to an “unauthorised demonstration related to the Middle East conflict”, and the complainant “reportedly suffered facial pain” as a result.

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O’Brien, a Dublin native who uses they/them pronouns, is a member of the campaign group Irish Bloc Berlin.

Footage reviewed by The Journal last year showed an officer striking O’Brien before police moved towards them and took them into custody.

The protest followed calls by pro-Palestine campaigners to take to the streets over the killing of journalists by Israel in Gaza.

The incident prompted international condemnation, including concerns raised by Irish diplomatic officials with German authorities.

At the time, Tánaiste Simon Harris said the Irish ambassador in Germany “conveyed my concern about the incident and asked the German authorities to investigate further”.

Berlin police also referred the incident to the unit responsible for investigating alleged offences by police officers.

At the time, police claimed O’Brien had ignored orders to disperse and physically resisted arrest. They said officers had been “compelled to use targeted strikes”, adding that 94 people were subjected to “restraint measures” during the protest.