Quiz: How much do you know about Sharon Horgan?

SHARON HORGAN IS behind many of TV’s best series, Catastrophe, Motherland and Bad Sisters among them.

Her latest is Youth, which is on HBO Max now. It’s about a 50-something divorcée called Alex who is wondering when life stopped being fun. She’s trying to progress in her career, negotiate her relationship with her ex, parent a university-age son (played by Aran Murphy, son of Cillian Murphy), and potentially start a new relationship with a younger man, Pat (played by Rupert Friend).

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The show is hilarious, sweet, moving and very insightful – you can read our Best of the Box review of it here. But how much do you know about Sharon Horgan? Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

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