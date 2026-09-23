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Quiz: How much do you know about Sharon Horgan?

Put it to the test on this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
4.46pm, 23 Sep 2026
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SHARON HORGAN IS behind many of TV’s best series, Catastrophe, Motherland and Bad Sisters among them.

Her latest is Youth, which is on HBO Max now. It’s about a 50-something divorcée called Alex who is wondering when life stopped being fun. She’s trying to progress in her career, negotiate her relationship with her ex, parent a university-age son (played by Aran Murphy, son of Cillian Murphy), and potentially start a new relationship with a younger man, Pat (played by Rupert Friend). 

The show is hilarious, sweet, moving and very insightful – you can read our Best of the Box review of it here. But how much do you know about Sharon Horgan? Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

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Where was Sharon born?
Limerick
London

Auckland
Her parents moved the family to Bellewstown, Co Meath so that they could run what...?
A turkey farm
A country pub

A recording studio
What sport did her brother Shane Horgan play?
Football
Hurling

Rugby
What year did her breakthrough series Pulling (which she co-wrote) air?
2004
2005

2006
Who plays her co-star Rob Delaney's mother in the series Catastrophe?
Carrie Fisher
Joanna Lumley

Meryl Streep
How did she meet Rob Delaney, who played her partner in Catastrophe?
At an industry party
At a children's playground in London

On Twitter
What's the name of the independent production company she founded with Clelia Mountford?
Merman
Motherland

Medallion
What was the first name of the character Sharon voiced in Bob's Burgers?
Kara
Kristine

Kathleen
Which series did she win a prestigious Peabody award for?
Catastrophe
Bad Sisters

Motherland
On which Irish TV show did she make her debut as a back-up dancer in 1988?
Nighthawks
The Late Late Show

Jo Maxi
How many awards has she won in total for her work?
9
12

17
What's the family name of the sisters in Bad Sisters?
Garvey
Graham

O'Gara
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Top fan
Is there anything you don't know about Sharon Horgan?
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Second place
You know a lot about Sharon Horgan - but not everything.
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Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
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