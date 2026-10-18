Actor Bill Murray tees off on Irish adventure in new series

HOLLYWOOD STAR BILL Murray is swapping the bright lights of Tinseltown for the Irish countryside in a new BBC series set to hit screens this week.

Murray (75) is best known for his award-winning performances in Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters.

The six-part BBC show, A Course Called Ireland, follows the actor as he takes a trip around the island to explore some of the country’s most impressive golf courses.

The series is inspired by a bestselling travel memoir by American writer Tom Coyne.

Coyne wrote A Course Called Ireland following his 16-week journey playing every seaside and links golf course around the island.

In the new series Murray is joined on his travels by famous faces including comedian Joanne McNally, actor Chris O’Dowd and ;American football player Jason Kelce.

Murray with Chris O'Dowd filming A Course Called Ireland. BBC BBC

O’Dowd and Murray famously starred together in the 2014 comedy-drama film St. Vincent.

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The series highlights some of Ireland’s prime golfing destinations, including locations in Cork and Donegal, as well as the iconic Giant’s Causeway.

Aside from the golf, Murray interacts with locals and also is given the opportunity to delve further into his Irish heritage.

Speaking about the series, Murray said: “I started out caddying, and golf was the best education I ever received. Ireland feels like the right place to put all that to work. They’ve got this wonderful word there, ‘craic’, which means fun, but it means a lot of other things. A lot of good things. And this show will be about us finding it.”

Eddie Doyle, head of commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland, said: “This series is about much more than golf.

“It’s a journey packed with friendship, humour, unforgettable characters, and the kind of magic moments you simply can’t script.

“Bill Murray is one of a kind, and every stop on this adventure is a joy to watch, for golf fans and anyone who loves a great road trip.”

The series will launch on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 23 October, and on BBC Two on Sunday, 25 October at 9.30pm.

It will also be available to stream on Paramount +.