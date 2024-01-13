Teen charged and due in court in connection to Blanchardstown Christmas eve killings

A TEENAGE BOY who was arrested in connection to the killings in a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas eve has been charged and is due before the Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

He was the fifth person to be arrested in relation to the incident, in which two men were killed following a gun attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

The suspected gunman Tristan Sherry (26) was fatally assaulted after storming into the restaurant, and Jason Hennessy Snr who was shot multiple times in the initial attack died on 4 January.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry.

Advertisement

David Amah, 18, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, was charged with Sherry’s murder last week.

Wayne Deegan, 25, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder at the end of December.

A fourth man was arrested on Wednesday under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, but was since released without charge. A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

- Contains reporting from Press Association