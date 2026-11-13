Body recovered from Fermanagh’s Lough Erne formally identified as Limerick mother Carrie Mullane

THE PSNI HAS confirmed that the body of a woman recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh earlier this week has been formally identified as missing Limerick mother Carrie Mullane.

Carrie Mullane, a mother-of-four also known as Carrie Noonan, travelled to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on 10 October but had not been seen in a number of weeks, causing concern for her welfare.

The PSNI had believed it “very likely” that Carrie came to harm shortly after her arrival in Northern Ireland and moved to treat her disappearance as a suspected murder.

On Monday, the PSNI confirmed that a body had been recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

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In a statement today, it confirmed that this body has been formally identified as Mullane.

“Our thoughts are with Carrie’s family at this sad time, as they come to terms with their loss,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Three people have appeared in court in relation to Mullane’s disappearance and murder.

Michael Lynch (35), of Trasna Park, Enniskillen, was charged at the weekend with the murder of Mullane and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

His mother, Mary Lynch (69), from Windmill Heights, Enniskillen, has been charged with withholding information from police.

Kenneth Lynch (31), from Trasna Park, Enniskillen, a nephew of Michael Lynch and a grandson of Mary Lynch, has been charged with withholding information and encouraging or assisting in the commission of the offence of murder.