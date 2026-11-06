Boy (6) dies after sustaining injuries in arson attack in Waterford last month

A SIX-YEAR-OLD CHILD who was seriously injured in an arson attack in Waterford city last month has died in hospital.

Kim and Phillip English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) died in the fire in their home in the Birchwood area of Waterford on 13 October.

Kim and Philip English. Facebook Facebook

Two other children were critically injured in the blaze.

One of those two children, Elliot English, today died from his injuries at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin.

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A statement on behalf of the English family remarked that they have “endured an unimaginable loss, and this latest bereavement has left relatives, neighbours and friends facing an overwhelming period of grief”.

“At this incredibly difficult time, the family respectfully asks members of the media to allow them, along with their neighbours and friends, the time, space and privacy to come to terms with this devastating tragedy,” added the statement.

Left, Callum English (12), and right, Jayden English (9), who were both killed in a fire on their family home Facebook Facebook

The family also asked for the other child injured in the fire, who remains in hospital, to “be kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers”.

The English family also thanked “everyone who has shown kindness, compassion and support during what has been an incomprehensibly difficult time”.

A garda spokesperson said that the thoughts of all members of An Garda Síochána are with the extended English family at this sad time.