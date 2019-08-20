As the clock ticks down (again), sign up to get all the best Brexit news and analysis in your inbox

DÉJÀ VU. GROUNDHOG Day.

Yes, we’ve been here before. But no, we’ve no idea what will happen this time.

On 31 October, the UK will leave the European Union, deal or no deal. Boris Johnson and his Cabinet have been ratcheting up the no-deal talk in recent days, with Irish politicians and EU chiefs hitting back equally hard.

Whatever your walk in life, you’ll want (and need) to know what’s happening in the coming weeks. Brexit, particularly a no-deal one, will impact everything from healthcare to transport and the Premier League to Northern Ireland peace.

TheJournal.ie is sending a regular newsletter roundup to make that task easy for you.

The email covers key happenings, the stand-out quotes, the best reads of the day and more; so it will be the handiest way to stay on top of what is beginning to feel more and more like the story of our times.

To get the roundup, just enter your email in the box below.