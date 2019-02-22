As the clock ticks down, sign up to get all the best Brexit news and analysis in your inbox

Source: PA Wire/TheJournal.ie

HAVE YOU HEARD? The UK is leaving the European Union at 11pm on 29 March.

That is 35 days from now and we’re still completely unsure of what life will be like on Saturday, 30 March 2019.

Talks have ramped up again this week with meetings between British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU officials, while Ireland is preparing for an omnibus piece of legislation to make sure the country is ready if there is a no-deal Brexit.

With countless new negotiation manoeuvres and fresh business headaches cropping up every day, it may seem difficult to keep up – never mind the endless border backstop chat and cringe-inducing political gaffes.

Whatever your walk in life, though, you’ll want to know what’s happening in the coming four weeks. Brexit could impact everything from healthcare to transport and the Premier League to Northern Ireland peace.

TheJournal.ie is sending a newsletter roundup to make that task easy for you.

The email covers key happenings, the stand-out quotes, the best reads of the day and more; so it will be the handiest way to stay on top of what is beginning to feel more and more like the story of our times.

To get the roundup, just enter your email in the box below.