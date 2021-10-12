How are the State's finances looking ahead of Budget 2022 today?

BUDGET DAY HAS arrived once again and although we already have a good sense of what Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will announce in his speech this afternoon, there could be a few surprises in store.

After months of pandemic-related disruption, the Irish economy fired out of the traps this year, leaving the public finances in a much better position than previously anticipated.

We know that because a couple of days before the Budget each year, the Department of Finance publishes the ‘White Paper’ — a document outlining the estimates of the State’s incomings and outgoings for the current year, and rough forecasts of what it expects to take in and to spend in the next year.

So what exactly is the state of the State’s finances as we head into Budget day?

Here’s a bird’s eye view of the situation.

Incomings

Like any household trying to do up a budget for the coming year, probably the easiest place to start is the income side of the ledger.

For the most part, the Government generates exchequer revenue through taxes. Income tax, VAT and corporation tax (typically in that order) are the three most lucrative tax heads.

Before last year’s Budget, the department projected that the Government would raise about €60 billion from taxes in 2021. In reality, according to the number crunchers in the Department of Finance, the final 2021 figure is likely to be closer to €66 billion.

Why, exactly? For a couple of reasons. Firstly, the exchequer is on schedule to collect a record €13.5 billion in corporation tax receipts this year, about 8% ahead of what was expected, thanks mostly to multinational companies in the booming tech and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Income tax receipts are expected to be about €3.3 billion ahead of last year’s pre-Budget expectations. VAT receipts for 2021, meanwhile, are now expected to be just over €1 billion more than anticipated.

Overall, tax revenues have been robust, mostly due to a better-than-anticipated bounceback in the Irish economy over the past year, as the ESRI highlighted in its latest Quarterly Economic Commentary last week.

But while tax is the Government’s main source of income, it also generates income through non-tax sources such as the National Lottery, NAMA and various investments as well as grants from the European Union.

When all of that is taken into account, the State is on pace to take in a total of about €79.4 billion in 2021.

Outgoings

Forget about income — for most people, Budget day is all about spending. Again on this front, the White Paper had a couple of surprises in store over the weekend.

Last year’s Budget pencilled in an overall spending ceiling about of €90.7 billion for 2021. This was split between about €70 billion on current expenditure — money spent on the day-to-day operation of public services including public sector wages — and roughly €20 billion on capital spending — longer investments in infrastructure, housing, schools etc.

But the picture came into clearer focus over the course of the year. In July’s Summer Economic Statement, the Government estimated that current expenditure would come in at roughly €66 billion.

But according to last weekend’s White Paper, voted current expenditure for 2021 — mostly spending by government departments, which is voted on over the course of the year by the Dáil — is expected to come in €3 billion lower than expected.

This is mostly due to underspends by government departments, although it’s not clear yet which ones.

Overall, between current and capital expenditure, the Government is expected to fork out over €91 billion in 2021.

Putting it all together

Subtract the total expenditure figure (around €91 billion) from the total receipts figure (€79.4 billion) and you can see that the exchequer is clearly in deficit to the tune of about €12.2 billion.

This is not the Government’s overall budget deficit for 2021, however.

When we talk about government deficits and surpluses, we’re talking about the entirety of the State’s income and expenditure, not just what goes into the exchequer from tax revenue and comes out in the Budget to fund government departments or service the national debt.

The exchequer is the central government fund and while it represents something like 75% of total government revenue and expenditure, it’s not the whole picture.

The Government is expected to run an overall budget deficit of just over €13 billion this year, according to the White Paper.

This €13 billion figure incorporates not just incoming and outgoings from the exchequer but also the income and expenditure of semi-state bodies, the social insurance fund (into which we all pay Pay Related Social Insurance or PRSI), the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and local authorities.

The good news is that €13 billion is about €7 billion lower than earlier estimates contained in the Summer Economic Statement, thanks to a better-than-expected tax take.

Bridging the gap

So how does the Government bridge the gap between spending and receipts when it has a Budget deficit on its hands?

Like any household, it borrows money to fund spending.

Overall since the start of the pandemic, the Government has borrowed about €36 billion and gross government debt is expected to top €237 billion by the end of 2021.

It sounds like a lot of money and it is, relatively speaking. But the key question for policymakers is how sustainable this level of borrowing will become over the coming years.

The National Treasury Management Agency has been able to borrow cheaply on behalf of the State largely because interest rates are so low. This is mostly due to massive interventions by the European Central Bank (ECB), which has been swallowing up Irish and European government debt issuances through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme since the start of the pandemic.

Ireland's debt-to-GNI ratio is expected to fall this year and next year Source: ESRI

If the ECB begins to withdraw its current level of support over the coming months, interest rates could rise, making it more expensive to borrow and refinance existing debt.

But for the moment, according to the ESRI, Ireland’s debt-to-GNI (gross national income) ratio is actually expected to fall sharply in 2021 and 2022 due to the pace of the Irish economic recovery.

This should give the Government plenty of wiggle-room to borrow money to fund another Budget deficit next year.