UK ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS are asking Irish people to survey the amount of flying insects that end up splatted on their car number plates.

Buglife and Kent Wildlife Trust have launched the Bugs Matter citizen science survey in the Republic of Ireland.

The survey has been running in the UK since 2021, revealing a 63% decline in the number of flying insects splatted on vehicle number plates between 2021 and 2024.

Data from the North shows a 55% decline over the same period.

Buglife warns that the loss of flying insects at this scale is a huge concern and reflects a wider loss of nature and decline in the health of the countryside.

The Bugs Matter survey provides a tool for monitoring insect abundance by recruiting a network of volunteer “citizen scientists” to record insect “splats” on vehicle number plates during journeys.

The splat data is then analysed by experts at the end of each season, with an annual report published.

Following the UK survey, Andrew Whitehouse from Buglife said that expanding monitoring efforts into the Republic of Ireland is a “crucial next step”.

“To gather data on the health of insect populations on an all-Ireland basis will provide essential data to support future nature restoration efforts,” said Whitehouse.

The app can be downloaded for free on both IOS and Android and then people can start recording insect splats on vehicle journeys.

The 2025 survey season in the Republic of Ireland and the UK will launch on Saturday 1 May and will run until the end of September.

Meanwhile, the survey is based on the ‘windscreen phenomenon’, a term given to the anecdotal observation that people tend to find fewer insects squashed on the windscreens of their cars now, compared to the past.

A spokesperson for Buglife said that insects are essential to supporting and maintaining a healthy environment.

“When their numbers fall, that is an indication that nature is in trouble.”