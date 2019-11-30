By-election results: One new Sinn Féin TD elected, three seats left to fill

SINN FÉIN’S MARK Ward has pulled off a surprise win to claim the first by-election victory of the day in Dublin Mid-West.

Counting is continuing in the three other Dáil constituencies that held votes yesterday: Dublin Fingal, Wexford and Cork North-Central.

The Sinn Féin councillor put in a strong showing in working class areas of north Clondalkin, and it was clear he was in a strong position to take a seat once the first ballot boxes opened.

It had been thought the seat would go to either Fine Gael candidate Emer Higgins or to former Green TD Paul Gogarty, who is now an independent councillor based in Lucan.

Arriving at the count centre party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the result was a welcome boost.

Sinn Féin suffered a poor performance in May’s local and European elections and speaking today she said she had “learned a million lessons since the summer”.

She said the result today demonstrated “in a way that was not predicted” by the media that Sinn Féin is an “alternative, progressive party”.

“We are the party that represents working people and families and today is a good day for us but we’re not complacent.”

Ward says his first vote in the Dáil will be a no-confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy ‘and his failed housing policy’ #dmw pic.twitter.com/G8Z0Mcl3Jr — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) November 30, 2019 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

This article will be updated once we have a final result in the next constituency. You can keep track of everything as it happens in our liveblog here, and you’ll find all the results from each constituency here in our count centre.