Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
CAB seizes two jet skis, Rolex watches and mini phones in organized crime raids

CAB conducted searches of eight locations in Wexford and Dublin this morning.

By Adam Daly Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 12:42 PM
29 minutes ago 4,374 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4825768

CAB Jet Ski Source: Garda Press Office

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized jet skis, designer watches, and five miniature mobile phones during raids across Dublin and Wexford today targeting organised crime. 

CAB, with the assistance of local drugs and detective units and regional armed support units, conducted searches of eight locations in Wexford and Dublin. 

During the course of this morning’s searches, CAB seized two jet skis, four Rolex watches, documents relating to property purchased in Ireland and abroad and five miniature mobile phones. 

CAB Rolex

CAB Small Phone (1) Source: Garda Press Office

CAB officers also restrained €17,000 in a bank account pursuant to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Finance) Act 2010.

A garda spokesperson said this morning’s operation was a “significant development” in the on-going investigation targeting property acquired with the proceeds of crime by an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

As part of this investigation, gardaí in Tallaght had already seized approximately €100,000 in 2017.

