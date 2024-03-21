Cabinet told sheriffs an 'effective' way to collect debts and of €7.7m Transport Dept underspend

IN A BRIEFING yesterday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee informed Cabinet of a review of the role of sheriffs in the country.

The review focused on the future role of sheriffs, with the aim of establishing if they currently operate in line with best international practice, or if there is a more efficient and cost-effective system of debt collection.

The review was carried out by a group set up jointly with the Office of the Revenue Commissioners, under the chairmanship of a former Secretary General of the Department of Justice, Noel Waters.

The Review Group noted that overall debt recovery rates appear to be high by international standards, Cabinet heard.

Data indicated that the sheriff service is not only effective in practice but also efficient in the way it operates.

The report identified five key areas of focus and set out 27 recommendations to support the continuation of the office of Sheriff into the future.

The recommendations include bringing the role into line with modern statutory offices and ensuring the appropriate level of oversight by the State, including bringing sheriffs under the scope of the Ethics in Public Office Acts.

The group also recommended improving levels of accountability and transparency by collecting more detailed financial and enforcement-related data, which should in future be submitted by sheriffs on an annual basis.

Finally, it recommended additional responsibilities be considered for sheriffs. For example, the Review Group suggested that it should be possible for a court to refer a ruling on child maintenance, including arrears cases, to the sheriff for enforcement.

Transport

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan asked the Government to note the expenditure management report from the last quarter of 2023.

The total budget available for 2023 was €2.76bn, with €7.7m returned to the Exchequer.

In total, €379m was spent on active travel and greenways, Ryan said.

Expenditure on sustainable mobility projects was €865m, below the planned expenditure of €1.007bn.

The underspend in public transport was due to planning delays in the progression of Metrolink and four BusConnects Dublin Core Bus Corridors.

Ryan told Cabinet his Department is waiting on planning decisions on 10 applications for new bus corridors.

Spending on roads came in €10m short of its planned budget, Ryan told Cabinet.

Appointments to the Board of RTÉ

Also at the Cabinet meeting, the Government agreed to a request from Minister Catherine Martin to appoint Noreen O’Kelly and Shirley Bradshaw to the board of RTÉ.

The Public Appointments Service (PAS) recently ran a process to identify a panel of suitable candidates which led to the Government approving the appointment of two ordinary members.

However, there remained two further vacancies on the Board of RTÉ and a dearth of financial skills on the board was identified.

A number of people were interviewed by PAS and Martin nominated Noreen O’Kelly. O’Kelly is a chartered accountant who was appointed to the Board of ESB for 10 years from 2013 to 2023, where she also served as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and acting chair for a number of months during 2021.