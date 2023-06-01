Carers to receive financial support with new allowance from Department of Social Protection

CARERS ARE SET to receive an annual grant of €1,850 in recognition of what the Department of Social Protection called “the key role” they play in society.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced the payment of the Carer’s Support Grant, which will benefit roughly 125,000 carers across the country.

“It is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions,” a statement from the department read.

Under the scheme, a carer will receive a grant for each person they look after.

“The grant is paid in respect of each person being cared for to take account of the additional cost of providing care and to recognise the particular challenges faced by these carers,” the statement said.

“Almost 14,000 carers are providing care for two or more people and will receive a grant in respect of each person they are caring for.”

Advertisement

This new grant will automatically be paid to any carers already in receipt of Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance. It will also be available to those who are not already receiving those payments.

The overall cost of the grant is expected to be in the region of €260 million.

In announcing the launch of the grant scheme, Humphreys said:

“I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to all carers in Ireland for the vital and valuable contribution you play in supporting those that need help and assistance.

“As we work towards the next Budget, our carers will be front and centre of my approach as Minister and my ambition is to support them even further.”

“I am also putting in place measures to provide a scheme to ensure that long-term carers are provided with paid contributions for gaps in their social insurance record for the first time in the history of the State.

“This will enhance State Pension provision for carers who have spent more than 20 years of their lives caring. This is part of our response to the Government’s Commission on pensions – recognising that our long term carers deserve support in this regard.”