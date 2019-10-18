This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fugitive ex-Catalan leader hands himself in to authorities after new warrant issued

Carles Puigdemont’s office said he rejects the warrant and opposes any attempt to send him back to Spain.

By Press Association Friday 18 Oct 2019, 11:59 AM
17 minutes ago 670 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4856841
Charles Puigdemont
Image: PA
Charles Puigdemont
Charles Puigdemont
Image: PA

FUGITIVE EX-CATALAN leader Carles Puigdemont has handed himself in to Belgian justice authorities after Spain issued a new warrant for his arrest following the sentencing of 12 of his former colleagues.

Carles Puigdemont’s office said that he, “in the company of his lawyers, voluntarily appeared before Belgian authorities” in relation to the arrest warrant.

It said Puigdemont rejects the warrant and opposes any attempt to send him back to Spain.

Puigdemont and a number of his associates fled to Belgium in October 2017 after they were summoned to court over the secessionist push he led and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal.

Spain’s Supreme Court said an investigating judge has told Belgian judicial authorities that Puigdemont possesses no parliamentary immunity that might prevent his extradition to Spain.

A court statement said Belgian authorities asked for clarification on the matter early on Friday.

Related Read

14.10.19 Spain's supreme court finds Catalan leaders guilty of sedition over failed independence bid

Carles Puigdemont is sought by Spain on possible charges of sedition and misuse of public funds. He has so far avoided extradition from Germany and Belgium.

The separatist leader was elected as a European legislator in May, but the court said Judge Pablo Llarena told Belgium that Puigdemont did not take office because he did not swear on the Spanish constitution — a prerequisite under Spain’s electoral rules.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie