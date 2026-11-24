THE CENTRAL STATISTICS OFFICE (CSO) is hiring 3,850 field support officers to help deliver Census 2027.

The temporary contract offers people €3,000 to work 18 hours per week over an eight-week period in April and May 2027.

Applicants will work in their own communities across the country with flexibility around when those hours are worked.

Field support officers will replace the traditional census enumerator role and will help households understand how, where and when they can complete their Census form.

Applications for the role opened today and will close on 4 December or once 12,000 applications have been received, whichever comes first. The CSO is encouraging anyone interested in applying to submit their application early to avoid disappointment.

Eileen Murphy, head of census administration and digital transformation at the CSO, said: “Census 2027 will be a significant milestone for Ireland and we are looking for 3,850 people across the country to help deliver it in their own local communities.”

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“These are flexible, eight-week roles which offer people the opportunity to work locally, fit the hours around their other commitments and be part of something that matters to their community.”

Murphy said field support officers will “play an important role in helping households understand” new changes to the census process.

The census is carried out by the CSO every five years to count everyone in the state and gather data about the population, which will then inform government policy.

Census 2027 will be different from previous censuses in several ways.

For the first time, the public will have the option of completing the census form online.

There will also no longer be one census night when everyone completes or is included in a form where they are staying that night. Instead, people who usually live in Ireland will complete the census during the five weeks leading up to census date.

The government announced today that the CSO will carry out the census between 5 April and 9 May 2027.