This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CervicalCheck smear results weren't sent to some women due to IT glitch at US lab

“It is unfortunate that the CervicalCheck programme has been hit with another body blow,” Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 9:14 PM
7 minutes ago 234 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4721271
Image: Shutterstock/Image Point Fr
Image: Shutterstock/Image Point Fr

AN IT GLITCH that occured at a US lab examining the smear slides of women in Ireland meant that some women have not been sent their results

RTÉ News first reported that 800 women were affected by the glitch, and that the HSE has apologised to those affected. 

The Department of Health confirmed to TheJournal.ie in a statement:

“The HSE yesterday advised the Department that it became aware in June 2019 that, due to an IT process issue with one Quest Diagnostics laboratory, a number of results letters were not issued to women and/or their GPs.

“The HSE has advised it is working to ensure that all women and GPs are informed of results, and that it expects this process to be complete in the coming days.

“The existence of an IT issue was identified following engagement from the Department with the National Screening Service on representations from one individual.”

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health, Stephen Donnelly has said the HSE must explain the incident further, and said it is “imperative” to know whether there are any clinical implications as a result of this IT glitch.

“I understand the majority of tests were primarily repeat HPV tests which were done because previous tests were carried out outside of the recommended time frame.

In the first instance we need to know if there are any clinical implications to this. Did any of the delayed test results indicate abnormalities or the need for further investigation or medical treatment? 

Donnelly also asked that if this problem had arisen in June, why it was only brought to the attention of the government by the HSE in July.

“Why did the HSE not come clean and say there was an IT problem the second they found out about it? It might have, at the very least, alleviated some of the anxiety some women were undoubtedly experiencing.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said that the situation was “incredibly regrettable”. 

“It is unfortunate that the CervicalCheck programme has been hit with another body blow as a result of an IT system failure.

“The HSE and the Minister must look into this situation and find out how this IT issue arose and if there are more than 800 women affected. They must also ensure that the affected women are informed of this situation and issued with their results as soon as possible.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie