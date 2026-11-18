HARRY STYLES, CHER, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender are set to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, while Kingfishr will be among the Irish acts involved.

Cher will play the Sunday afternoon “legends” slot, which is often considered a fourth headline set.

At 81, she will be the oldest act to play the legend slot.

After taking a break in 2026, Glastonbury returns next year from 23-27 June at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Other acts to be announced include Lily Allen, Massive Attack, Sombr, Basement Jaxx, Ellie Goulding, Hot Chip, Jamie T, Lola Young, Robyn, Primal Scream and The Streets.

Glastonbury 2027 line-up so far Glastonbury / Stanley Donwood Glastonbury / Stanley Donwood / Stanley Donwood

There is also Irish interest, with Kingfishr and Florence Road on the festival line-up.

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Kingfishr is famed for its hit single Killeagh, which was the most streamed song in Ireland last year.

Florence Road meanwhile is a four-piece all-women band from Bray.

The group has gone from strength to strength, having supported the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Sombr and Wolf Alice on tour.

Florence Road was also announced last week for the Coachella line-up.

Galway DJ Kettama is also on the line-up.

More acts will be announced in due course.

Tickets for Glastonbury went on sale on 4 October and sold out in just 45 minutes.

Organiser Emily Eavis said she is “so happy to be coming back after our fallow year” and described the line-up so far as a “spread of incredible artists”.

General admission tickets to the festival are priced at a record-high of £408 (€490) – an increase of £29.50 (€35) from 2025.