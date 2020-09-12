This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí ask for the public's help in finding Chris Duff, who has been missing since Wednesday

It’s believed that Christopher may have been planning to cycle from Wicklow to Wexford.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 13,473 Views 1 Comment
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Christopher Duff, who is missing since Wednesday.

Christopher was last seen on 9 September at approximately 7am when he left his home in Prussia Street, Dublin 7 on his hybrid Trek bicycle.

It’s believed that he may have planned to cycle from Dublin to Wicklow, and onto Wexford when he went missing.

The 35-year-old man is described as being approximately 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with red hair, a beard and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Christopher was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. 

Anyone who has seen Christopher or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
