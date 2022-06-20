#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 20 June 2022
Have you seen Cian? 17-year-old missing from Dublin since Saturday

Cian Gannon was last seen in the Blanchardstown area on Saturday afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 20 Jun 2022, 7:41 AM
Cian Gannon
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old who has been missing from Dublin 15 since Saturday.

Cian Gannon has been missing from the Corduff area in Dublin 15 since Saturday.

He was last seen in the Blanchardstown area on Saturday afternoon and is known to frequent the area.

Cian is described as being 5′ 11″ in height with a medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing an orange puffer jacket with a black t-shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark Nike runners.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cian contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

