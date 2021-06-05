Cinemas are set to re-open on Monday: how will it work and what can you go and see?

CINEMAS ACROSS THE country are set to re-open on Monday as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions continues this Bank Holiday weekend.

After a year of watching films on small screens, audiences will finally have an opportunity to re-visit some more traditional viewing habits, and making decisions about what to go and see will be among the things they can look forward to.

There are plenty of new releases coming to cinemas on Monday, as well as older films that have been sitting on the shelves of screening rooms since the pandemic began.

Here’s a taste of what you can watch and how it’ll all work this Bank Holiday Monday.

Covid safety

As part of public health guidelines, there will be some restrictions in place in each cinemas.

Face coverings will be mandatory when you are not in your seat, and there will be a limited number of seats available in each screen to allow for social distancing. Film times may also be staggered throughout the day.

You may also be required to book your seats and food in advance, pre-packaged or pre-lidded food and drinks could be served, and contactless payments could be mandatory in some cinemas.

Most cinemas will also undergo enhanced cleaning, and staff will be wearing protective equipment to keep audiences safe.

The Savoy, Dublin

The Savoy will be showing some new releases for younger viewers, like Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb, the newest Tom and Jerry movie and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

And over a year after its initial release in April 2020, A Quiet Place Part II will be showing in screens. The Savoy will also be showing its predecessor, A Quiet Place, first released in 2018.

Land, which was released to on-demand services in March, will also be available to watch on the big screen.

First released in its native Japan in 2020, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be showing in English at the Savoy.

Godzilla vs King Kong will also be showing, following its release on streaming services in March.

Movies@ Dundrum

Movies@ Dundrum have a mix of new releases and older films.

The new Tom and Jerry movie is showing, along with Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and the adaptation of the classic video game, Mortal Kombat.

Godzilla vs King Kong will also be showing.

The cinema has a selection of horror movies including The Quiet Place II, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spiral: From The Book of Saw and The Unholy.

And Dundrum will also show some releases from late 2020, such as Wonder Woman 19854 and the Oscar-nominated Irish animated movie Wolfwalkers.

For those looking for something more classic, the original Top Gun film will also be shown.

Odeon, Blanchardstown

The Odeon will show a number of new releases, including Peter Rabbit 2, Tom & Jerry The Movie, Godzilla vs King Kong, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The cinema will also screen Cruella, a new release which sees Emma Stone star as Cruella deVil in a film that centres around the timeless 101 Dalmatians villain.

Also on is Dream Horse, the story of a small town Welsh woman breeding a race horse to compete in the national championships, which was just released yesterday.

And Odeon will also show Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland and – from next Wednesday – Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk.

Odeon Cinema, Limerick

Outside the capital, The Odeon Limerick will be showing all of the movies named above, except for Godzilla vs King Kong, which is not on the cinema’s listings.

The Gate Cinema Multiplex, Cork

In Cork City, Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb, Raya and the Last Dragon and Peter Rabbit 2 are on, as are Land, The Unholy, A Quiet Place Part II and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The Gate will also be showing Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, which was initially released in October of 2020. In this movie, five teenagers compete to win a mansion, but first must go up against the supercomputer that controls it.

Omniplex Galway

Omniplex Galway will show a range of horror releases: Spiral: From the Book of Saw; The Unholy; The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It; and A Quiet Place II.

Raya and the Last Dragon, Felix & The Hidden Treasure and Wolfwalkers are also showing.

Blockbusters Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs King Kong are being screened as well, along with Nomadland.

IMC, Athlone

IMC Athlone is screening Peter Rabbit 2 in both standard and ‘Galactic’ forms, with the latter costing a little bit extra for more enhanced sound quality.

This option is also available for A Quiet Place Part II.

The Tom & Jerry Movie and Felix and the Hidden Treasure are also screening for younger viewers.

And adults can enjoy one of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Godzilla vs King Kong and Nobody.

For more information about screening times and Covid restrictions that are in place, check each cinema’s website.