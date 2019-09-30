'We're going to lose a generation': The cocaine epidemic in the west of Ireland and the garda response

IRELAND IS ON the brink of creating “a lost generation” as cocaine use spirals across city and rural counties, according to local representatives who have called on the Government to give more resources to gardaí to tackle what they described as an “epidemic”.

Local representatives and GRA members are raising concerns about the spike in the use of drugs, especially cocaine, in bars and clubs across the west.

For example, there are just four gardaí based in Mayo whose full time duties concern the detection and prosecution of drug dealers and suppliers, TheJournal.ie has learned.

Local representatives as well as those involved in policing the region have consistently pressed the Government to add more resourcing to An Garda Síochána in the West, especially in areas where drug use is rampant.

A recent study found that the number of people treated for problem cocaine use has nearly doubled in recent years, according to fresh data from the Health Research Board.

A total of 1,500 cases were recorded in 2017, the most recent year for which stats are available. This represents a dramatic increase from the 770 cases that were recorded in 2011.

The stats released today also reveal a spike of nearly 40% between 2016 and 2017 and they show that the number of new cases has risen from 297 in 2012 to 748 in 2017.

Currently, there is a detective sergeant and three detectives attached to the drug unit in Mayo. There had been a number of other resources assigned to combat drug use in the county but they have since been stood down.

Gardaí in many towns across Mayo are sometimes relying solely on intelligence sourced by local bouncers to effectively police the area such is the lack of gardaí on the streets, multiple sources have told TheJournal.ie.



Councillor Christy Hyland, who is a former garda detective and now a councillor in Westport, Mayo, said the current drugs trend is nothing short of a “cocaine epidemic”.



He said: ” There’s a detective sergeant and three detectives full-time on the drug unit in mayo and it’s a big county. There’s busy towns all across the county and that there is a serious lack of resourcing in the region.

Cocaine is a problem and it’s in every town. If we don’t all stand together and try to deal with the problem we’re going to lose a generation to it.

“There’s a consultant in Sligo there, he’s in charge of A&E and the problem presenting itself is increasingly drugs and cocaine.

“We had a garda unit working on drugs in Westport here and it was incredibly effective but for some reason it was stood down. We don’t know why. We still don’t and let me tell you they were doing superb work.”

While many gardaí and politicians agree that there is a significant shortage in the number of drugs detectives operating in the west of Ireland, many also feel that there is a shortfall of regular officers across the region.

A significant number of stations were closed during the recession and have yet to be reopened. Members of that committee recommended that more community gardaí be deployed to the areas concerned.

For example, Mayo has received no newly qualified gardaí out of the garda college in Templemore since December 2017.

Garda Representative Association member for the Mayo region, Rónán O’Grady, has spoken about the lack of officers in the area and the profound effect that has on the area.

He said that the distinct lack of manpower in the region is crippling the area and making it easier for criminals to act.

He told TheJournal.ie: “The lack of manpower is a huge thing. The county is huge but it’s not densely populated. There are large swathes of ground to be covered and not enough people to cover them.

“That district covers from the Galway border to Sligo to the Roscommon border. While the amount of garda cars isn’t the problem, it’s the lack of manpower.

“For example, if there’s a guard in Ballyhaunis, there’s nobody in Swinford actively out and about. That’s what we’re against and that’s what’s worrying people.”

A garda spokeswoman said: “Local Garda Management closely monitors the allocation of Garda personnel to specific units in the context of crime trends, policing needs and other operational strategies in place on a District, Divisional and Regional level, to ensure optimum use is made of Garda resources, and the best possible Garda service is provided to the public. National based units such as GNDOCB provide additional supports to local based units in tackling organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of drugs and related crime.

“Senior Garda Management is satisfied that a policing service continues to be delivered in the North Western Region and that current structures in place are optimised to meet the requirement to deliver an effective and efficient policing service to the community.”