Family and gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of 44-year-old man missing since last Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 44-year-old man who is missing from Co Kildare.

Colin Lacey has been missing from Castledermot since Thursday, 14 January.

He is described as being 5’9″ in height, of heavy build, bald and having blue eyes.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kildare on 04 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.