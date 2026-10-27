Mortality register finds ‘concerning’ increase in rate of sudden infant death syndrome

THERE HAS BEEN a “concerning” increase in the incidence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), according to the latest National Paediatric Mortality Register.

The register provides an overview of child and young person mortality and seeks to identify emerging trends and risks.

By doing so, it aims to support prevention, service planning and improvements in care.

The figures were first reported by the Medical Independent.

The register found that SIDS, also known as cot death, is once again the leading cause of death in babies aged 29 days to one year.

SIDS accounted for some 29% of deaths in this age-cohort between 2019 and 2024, while the number of SIDS deaths (25) in 2023 was the highest since 2008.

Meanwhile, it was warned that delays in official registration of deaths make it harder to identify trends early.

The National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA) noted that direct notification to the register will improve the timeliness of data and allow emerging patterns in child mortality to be detected sooner.

One of the recommendations of the NOCA arising from the register is that national action to prevent SIDS should be strengthened.

It advised that parents and caregivers should receive “clear, consistent advice on safer sleep during pregnancy and after birth”.

The NOCA also said that additional support and targeted information should be provided to families and communities where the risk of SIDS may be higher.

Liz O’Donoghue, patient and public interest (PPI) representative at the NOCA, described the increase in the incidence of SIDS as “especially concerning”.

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“We strongly advocate for a renewed national public awareness campaign focused on safe sleep practices and the prevention of these deaths,” she added.

PPI representatives are people with lived experience who collaborate with researchers, clinicians, and health organisations to shape healthcare policies and medical research.

Fellow patient and public interest (PPI) representative Kate Burke meanwhile remarked that the rise in SIDS is one of the “standout pieces” from the register.

“I’m just a regular mum,” said Burke, “but sadly one who understands what it is to bury her child and the lifelong impact that has.

“I try to read these reports with my head rather than my heart, but my role as a PPI representative and a bereaved mum is surely to be the voice of the heart.

“As a bereaved mum of a child lost to a terminal illness, it is a travesty to witness so many preventable deaths for lack of basic information leading to positive action.

“I appreciate the huge body of work that is being done by an amazing, passionate and driven team to develop the child death notification system we sorely need, but it is beyond frustrating to me that this is taking so long.”

Meanwhile, O’Donoghue remarked that suspected self-harm among young people also requires “urgent attention”.

Suspected self-harm remains the leading cause of trauma deaths among those aged 15–18 years, accounting for almost half (48%) of all trauma-related deaths and 25% of all registered deaths in this age group between 2019 and 2024.

Among trauma deaths in children aged 1–14 years, 16% were due to suspected self-harm.

O’Donoghue called for public awareness, early intervention and improved access to mental health supports for adolescents aged 15–18.

She added that “working with mortality data that is up to three years out of date is deeply frustrating for families and services”.

“As PPI representatives, we strongly call for the electronic notification system to be prioritised so that data can be collected in real time and used to identify risks earlier, influence practice, and ultimately prevent avoidable childhood deaths.”