TWO MOTHERS HAVE told a court how a nasty theft of their intellectually disabled sons has impacted their progress into becoming independent adults.

Both young men, one who is autistic with an intellectual disability and the second, who has Down Syndrome, were targeted by teenage girls, who got the men to either buy items for them or withdraw cash from an ATM.

One of the thieves, who was 16 years old at the time of the offending, was today sentenced to two years with the final 12 months suspended for her role in the thefts. The now 18-year-old woman, who gave birth last month, cannot be named in reporting the case as she was a juvenile at the time.

She pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing €149.90 from Tesco Express on College Green, Dublin, stealing €196 from TK Maxx and €357 also from TK Maxx from the Ilac Centre on 20 January 2025.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing €500 from the second victim (23) at an ATM in College Green, Dublin 2, on 21 January 2025.

A compilation of CCTV footage played to the court showed the two teenage girls, who are cousins, walking both men around the city. The other teenager, who has yet to be dealt with, generally walked in front of the victim while this accused walked behind.

Garda Chloe Rochfort told David Perry BL, prosecuting, that in the first incident, the 22-year-old man was walked by both teenagers from one shop in College Green to a shop in the Ilac Centre.

The mother of this man rang her son when he was in one of the shops with the two teenagers. She indicated very quickly that he was being scammed and told him to leave. The teenagers tried to get the man to stay and buy the items they had selected. They were at the cash desk at the time.

Gda Rochfort said the man ultimately managed to get away and the teenagers fled. The man was left in the Ilac Shopping Centre with no idea of how to get back to his bus stop. He was extremely distressed and his mother guided him over the phone.

His mother read his victim impact statement into the record which he concluded – “I want to be the same as everyone else. I want to be independent. I have a disability but I have plenty of ability. I am a kind person. They confused me. I was lost. They walked me away from college,” he said.

She also read her own victim impact statement in which she said her son is a vulnerable as a young adult with an intellectual disability and autism “which makes him very black and white” and he has limited executive functioning.

“He is kind and sweet-natured – he likes to do the right thing,” the woman said.

“He wants to be an active member of the community and live as independent a life as possible,” she said.

She said the crimes against him impacted fundamental elements of his life, his financial independence, his ability to travel independently, loss of confidence and self-esteem.

She said the crime will take a long time for her son to recover from and rebuild his independence. It had “a significant impact on him in his journey to becoming an independent adult”.

“Crime happens and bad things happen. Often it is the wrong place and wrong time or simply bad luck, but what is most hurtful and upsetting is that he was targeted. It was not random. He was targeted because of his disability and that is the hardest part to reconcile,” the woman continued.

She said people rely on others in society to look after the weak and vulnerable and not target them as easy prey.

“They manipulated his vulnerability. They obviously had an understanding of how an autistic mind works – I find this very scary,” the woman continued.

The mother of the second young man, who was 23 years old at the time and has Down Syndrome, also read a victim impact statement into the record.

She said she taught him how to “thrive and survive just like his typically-developing peers” and encouraged him to attend services without “his mum always by his side”.

She said he had “the misfortune of crossing paths with these two people” who she said “abused his kindness, innocence and pureness of heart in order to steal money from him”.

“They stole 23 years of hard-earned independence,” she said. “Our lives changed that day.”

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She said if the two thieves had “an ounce of the kind heart that he (her son) carries with him every day they would live a better life”.

Judge Elma Sheahan sentenced the teenager to 24 months in prison with the final 12 months suspended.

Additional evidence

The first mother read her own son’s victim impact statement to the court, along with a victim impact statement she had written herself.

Her son was attending a course in Dublin city centre when he was approached by the two teenagers.

He stated in his victim impact statement that he is more scared and nervous now.

“I want to be an independent adult,” he said, referring to the fact that he previously had control over his own finances and that he now is provided pocket money by his parents.

“Because my money was stolen – I have pocket money allowance like I was a child not an adult.”

He also spoke of how he now struggles with commuting independently and said his friends were worried they would be scammed. He now has a tracker app on his phone.

His mother spoke of how they were so proud of their son as he returned to college after Christmas that year. “He was flourishing learning new skills and making friends.”

She said the fact that he had secured the course was a “huge boost for him – it was like winning the lottery”.

“We were full of hope for his future – being able to commute independently and navigate the city. He was enjoying his financial independence,” the woman continued.

Gda Rochfort agreed with Kevin White SC, defending, that when she viewed CCTV footage she did not recognise the cousins, but two days later she observed them at the same location and arrested them.

She accepted that the 22-year-old man told gardaí that he was “uncomfortable because the girls lied to me”, while the second man said “they forced me, they forced me to do it”.

The second man said the two teenagers were begging him for food and money, and they told him: “Please you are a nice guy, just do something great for us.”

Gda Rochfort agreed with counsel that his client had the “more passive role” and her cousin appeared to be “more assertive” and was “escorting them and pointing out to the men what to do”.

White said it was important to acknowledge that “the offending is nasty” and it was “abhorrent and appalling behaviour” which was deeply upsetting for the families involved.

He acknowledged that it significantly impacted both young men who had worked over the years to build their independence.

“It is clear that they now feel fearful, question a lot of things – no doubt that through her actions she took advantage of their generosity and their disability,” White said.

Counsel asked the court to consider that his client was a child at the time and had not been in trouble before this and has not been in trouble since. He said she is originally from Romania and is living with her aunt and her co-accused in a Dublin suburb.

He said a probation report before the court indicated that his client is remorseful but lacks insight, which he added was “not unusual in children” but he said her insight grew as she continued to engage with the Probation Service. The report concluded that she is at a moderate risk of re-offending.

White again acknowledged that this was “no doubt” a serious offence and that his client is culpable, but he submitted that as the law states that detention should be the last resort for children that it would not be appropriate to impose a custodial sentence on his client at this time.

He said his client had written a letter of apology in which she stated that she hoped that by pleading guilty, she will make things easier for the two men.

He said she instructed that she would never like anything like this to happen to her own children. She had €600 in court to offer as a token of remorse, but the two families indicated that they did not want to receive that money.