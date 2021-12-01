NPHET meets today as new mask measures for children kick in

AS THE NEW regulations come into effect today Nphet will hold a technical briefing later today to explain the measures.

The briefing will be attended by Dr. Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan and Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and Medical Virologist.

Other measures decided upon yesterday include tighter travel restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

From Friday, travellers coming into Ireland will need to have either a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours or a negative professionally-administered antigen test from the previous 48 hours.

The measure applies to people arriving at ports and airports from overseas, including from Britain.

The rates for Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will be reduced from today as Government plan to gradually bring the measure to an end.

Business groups and opposition parties have called for the supports to continue at the full rate.

As much as €5.58bn has been spend on the scheme by the Government since its introduction last year. 27,900 employers remain registered for the assistance.

The subsidy rate per employee earning between €151.50 and €202.99 will fall from €203 to €151.50 today. For those earning between €203 and €299.99, the subsidy rate will drop from €250 to €203.

While workers earning between €300 and €399.99 will see their subsidy rate cut from €300 to €203. The €350 rate for people earning between €400 and €1,462 will decrease from €350 to €203.

However, businesses across a range of sectors, including hospitality, tourism and childcare, have called for the rates to remain as they are for the time being.

Groups such as the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Ibec and Sinn Féin have called for the measure to continue.

It has reported that the Cabinet has discussed legislation to extend the Government’s powers to impose Covid regulations. It is expected to be fast tracked through the Oireachtas in the coming days.

Also this morning new rules on children wearing masks in schools come into effect today.

Yesterday, following a Cabinet meeting, the Government decided that children aged nine and older will be advised to wear masks in particular indoor settings, including schools, shops and public transport, subject to a review in mid-February.

In schools, the measures applies to children in third class and older classes.