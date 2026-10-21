The changes to the flat-fee model for solicitors was introduced in July Sasko Lazarov
The Daily Poll

Poll: Who do you agree with in the row between the minister and solicitors?

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan appeared before the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Tuesday to discuss the dispute.
11.37am, 21 Oct 2026
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JUSTICE MINISTER JIM O’Callaghan appeared before the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing row over reforms to the fee structure for criminal legal aid solicitors.

The disagreement stems from the introduction of a flat-fee model for legal aid solicitors, which was brought in July. 

Under the old system, solicitors were given €240 for a first appearance with a legal aid client and €60 thereafter for each appearance. 

Under the new system, solicitors receive a €520 flat fee per client but not the additional payments for extra appearances. 

Striking solicitors argue that complex cases often require multiple appearances in court and that the new system means they are effectively working for no additional pay if cases drag on. 

The minister has argued there were abuses of the previous system which meant a change was required.

O’Callaghan faced criticism this week when he suggested that rape trials were being targeted as part of the dispute.

So, we want to hear your thoughts on the matter.

Today’s poll: Who do you agree with in the legal aid dispute? 


Poll Results:

I agree with the solicitors (470)
I agree with the minister (369)
I can see both sides (93)
I'm not sure/I'd rather not say (34)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue that greed and delays drive the legal aid solicitors' dispute
Where they land
The minister is right to reform the system
What they think
Solicitors are only looking to protect their own profits
The new fees will stop unnecessary delays and remands
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