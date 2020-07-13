Croke Park to host major Muslim festival Eid Al Adha

CROKE PARK IS set to host the Eid Al Adha, a major event in the Muslim calendar, it was announced today.

The ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ is among the most important celebrations in the Muslim calendar following Ramadan and Eid ul Fitr and will take place outdoors at Croke Park on either 31st July or 1 August, depending on moonsighting.

It is expected that 500 people will be able to attend the celebration in order to allow for social distancing.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council said the choice of Croke Park is symbolic to Irish Muslims in their ‘dual-identity’ as being both Irish and Muslim.

There are approximately 63,443 Muslims living in the Republic of Ireland, according to 2016 census, representing a 29% increase from 2011.

GAA President John Horan said staging the celebration at Croke Park this year shows the Association’s commitment to inclusion and its belief that it’s ‘Where We All Belong’.

“The historic Muslim celebration of Eid Al Adha at Croke Park this year will be a positive representation of Ireland’s growing diversity of many different faiths,” said Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri.

Ramadan and Eid ul Fitr celebrations took place at home for Ireland’s Muslim community this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.