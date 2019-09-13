This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

67-year-old Dublin man with Dementia missing on the Costa del Sol has been found safe and well

The family of the man issued a statement thanking the public for its support.

By Conor McCrave Friday 13 Sep 2019, 7:54 AM
10 minutes ago 1,227 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807175
Duncan Crozier-Shaw
Image: Crozier-Shaw family
Duncan Crozier-Shaw
Duncan Crozier-Shaw
Image: Crozier-Shaw family

A 67-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man who went missing on the Costa del Sol in Spain has been found safe and well. 

The family of Duncan Crozier-Shaw, who has Dementia and is from Rathgar in Dublin, made a public appeal after he disappeared during a trip to a shopping complex in the Fuengirola.

He was holidaying with his wife when he went missing from the El Corte Inglés Shopping Complex at 11.30am local time on Wednesday.

The Crozier-Shaw family issued a statement thanking the public in Ireland and abroad for its support.

“Huge thanks to everyone that has helped with finding him, everyone that shared a post and liked a picture, everyone who called offering support,” it said.

“The Irish community at home and abroad have been extraordinary, my family and I have been truly touched by all the help, well wishes and support.

“Thanks to the Guardia Civil, An Garda Síochana, the embassy staff and those in the Department of Foreign Affairs for all their help.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs had previously confirmed it was assisting the Crozier-Shaw family. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie