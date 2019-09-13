67-year-old Dublin man with Dementia missing on the Costa del Sol has been found safe and well

A 67-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man who went missing on the Costa del Sol in Spain has been found safe and well.

The family of Duncan Crozier-Shaw, who has Dementia and is from Rathgar in Dublin, made a public appeal after he disappeared during a trip to a shopping complex in the Fuengirola.

He was holidaying with his wife when he went missing from the El Corte Inglés Shopping Complex at 11.30am local time on Wednesday.

The Crozier-Shaw family issued a statement thanking the public in Ireland and abroad for its support.

“Huge thanks to everyone that has helped with finding him, everyone that shared a post and liked a picture, everyone who called offering support,” it said.

“The Irish community at home and abroad have been extraordinary, my family and I have been truly touched by all the help, well wishes and support.

“Thanks to the Guardia Civil, An Garda Síochana, the embassy staff and those in the Department of Foreign Affairs for all their help.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs had previously confirmed it was assisting the Crozier-Shaw family.