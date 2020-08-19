People urged to 'reconnect' with the city as programme of 180 events announced for Culture Night in Dublin

File photo. Launch of 2018 Culture Night. This year's Culture Night in Dublin will be both online and offline.

THE PROGRAMME FOR Culture Night 2020 in Dublin has been announced, with 180 online and offline events due to take place on Friday 18 September.

Organisers of this year’s Culture Night in the capital are encouraging people to use it as an opportunity to reconnect with Dublin’s cultural venues.

Social distancing and other health guidelines will be adhered to at all venues for Culture Night and people are being advised that booking in advance may be a requirement.

The events you can attend in person include a pop-up “drink and draw” event in the Liberties where you can try your hand at creating a bit of artwork and a new audio walk called Stream of Consciousness guiding you along the River Liffey from the Seán Heuston Bridge to the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

Other standouts from the programme include commissions from Dublin City Council such as an experiential artwork from digital artist Aoife Dunne, which it said will transform the space at the Smithfield Fruit and Vegetable Market for one-night only.

“Dublin: The Liminal Space”, meanwhile, is a piece of four artworks by Dublin-based artists in response to the urban geography of the city.

Events taking place online include a chance for unpublished writers and illustrators to pitch their story idea to the experts at O’Brien Press and a celebration of the city’s parks through song by the musician Inni K.

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said: “We have seen during these times the important role that art and culture have in all of our lives, and how truly valuable it can be to connect with our culture.

“By creating safe spaces for people to experience culture in person, we hope to support people to reconnect with our incredible spaces in the city.”

You can find out more about this year’s Culture Night here.