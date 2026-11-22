THE “DANGEROUS” VERSION of Gulliver’s Travels is being celebrated in a Co Armagh library on the 300th anniversary of Jonathan Swift’s classic.

The original version of the satirical novel which takes a mocking aim at 18th-century politics, science and human nature through fantastical lands was altered by its original London publisher Benjamin Motte in 1726.

This was done in a bid to avoid prosecution for political libel.

However, the interference infuriated Dublin-born Swift, who went on to hand-write his corrections directly into his own first edition copy.

While centuries of readers are familiar with the approved text, Swift’s own version is treasured at the historic Armagh Robinson Library.

Jonathan Swift portrait painting in oil on canvas by Charles Jervas, circa 1718 Alamy Alamy

The distinctive Georgian building, which dates to 1771, is in the heart of Armagh city, a historic destination where Swift spent some time and may have helped inspire some of his writing.

The original manuscript of Gulliver’s Travels has been lost, leaving Swift’s personal copy of the first edition offering one of the closest insights into the unfiltered mind of the author.

In its margins, Swift physically crossed out the publisher’s safe edits and hand-wrote his original, dangerous words back in.

A spokesperson for Armagh Robinson Library said Swift’s handwritten notes give a rare insight into what he had intended to be published.

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“We are fortunate to have one of the very first editions of Gulliver’s Travels here in Armagh,” they said.

“There is something especially compelling about seeing an author’s handwritten correction in a book known around the world. His handwritten notes give us a rare insight into his dissatisfaction with the version that first made its way to readers, and a glimpse into the version he originally intended.”

“In the Georgian era of the 18th century, the unfiltered satire would have been one of a dangerous nature, taking direct target at the government, monarchy and the legal profession alongside various philosophical, intellectual and social targets, hence its censored release.

“While the publisher changed the text to protect his own reputation, Swift’s intense frustration with that censorship is vividly alive right here on our pages in Armagh.”

The library is celebrating the 300th anniversary of the publication of Gulliver’s Travels, and this week will host a lecture by Aileen Douglas, professor of eighteenth-century studies at Swift’s alma mater Trinity College Dublin.

She will deliver the Rokeby Lecture on Thursday at the library, titled Travels with Gulliver, which will explore some of the ways in which readers have engaged with Swift’s imaginary remote lands.

It also offers a glimpse of how Swift’s masterpiece has travelled through countless versions, through illustration and retelling, especially as a work for children.

The spokesperson for the library added: “This year, we are celebrating the 300th anniversary since that first edition was published, and today the story continues to influence readers worldwide.

“Yet despite its global longevity and success, it is fascinating that even 300 years on, none of us may be reading exactly the book that was originally intended.”

The Rokeby Lecture forms part of this year’s Armagh Georgian Festival, which celebrates the region’s unique Georgian heritage, including the profound local influence of Swift himself, who regularly stayed in the region.

Visitors attending the festival will also have the opportunity to see the famous annotated book on public display.

For more information visit: https://visitarmagh.com/rokeby-lecture