A DELIVERY DRIVER who sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin park has been jailed for four years.

Jorge Luis Choque Quiroz (26), with an address in Cabra Park, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to sexual assault on 16 October 2025.

An investigating garda told Emmet Nolan BL, prosecuting, that the injured party, who is in her 20s, was walking to the gym via a green area at about 9.30pm when she saw lights coming from behind her.

She turned around and a moped came up beside her. Choque Quiroz, who was wearing a helmet with the visor open, asked the woman for help finding an address. She said no and tried to keep walking.

He persisted in asking her for help and she told him she didn’t know where the address was, telling him she couldn’t help him.

She felt scared and continued walking towards a pedestrian gate. She tried to open the gate, but Choque Quiroz pushed it closed, then blocked the gate while sitting on the moped.

He got off the moped, and walked towards the woman, again repeating his request for directions.

She told him she didn’t know, asked him to leave her alone and to let her go.

Choque Quiroz then approached her, and sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately under and over her clothing in her genital area, and digitally penetrating her vagina.

She asked him to stop and to let her go. He made shushing noises.

The court heard that the woman was afraid something worse might happen if she tried to fight him off.

He also touched his genital area over clothes, then turned the woman around, and sexually assaulted her again by touching her buttocks and digitally penetrating her anus. He also touched her chest area.

The woman found this very painful. She again asked him to stop and to let her go.

The court was told the incident lasted around five minutes and stopped when he got a notification on his phone.

The woman was able to leave through the gate and Choque Quiroz went off in a different direction on the moped.

A third party saw what happened, attempted unsuccessfully to follow Choque Quiroz, then assisted the woman. She went to her GP the following day and redness and pain were observed in the affected areas.

The incident was also captured on CCTV and the woman gave a description of Choque Quiroz to gardaí.

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As part of the investigation, gardaí traced where Choque Quiroz bought the moped. By coincidence, he arrived at the shop at the same time as gardaí on 31 October 2025.

They recognised him and he gave them his details, telling them he owned the moped.

He was arrested and interviewed three times by gardaí.

In the first interview, he recalled being in the green area and seeing the woman, and gave an account which was contradictory to hers.

In his second interview, he said the woman’s account was an “exaggeration” and denied digital penetration as he was wearing gloves.

During a third interview, he said he didn’t know what happened and admitted touching the woman after viewing CCTV, but denied digital penetration.

Choque Quiroz works as delivery driver, has five previous convictions for road traffic offences and has been in custody since his arrest.

A victim impact statement was handed to the court. Nolan said the woman was not present and did not want her statement read aloud in court.

The investigating garda agreed with Karl Monahan BL, defending, that his client entered an early guilty plea.

It was further accepted that his client told gardaí that he shouldn’t have done what he did, didn’t know why it happened, that it is unacceptable, and he promised it would never happen again.

Monahan noted this was a “very serious offence” and would have been a “very distressing experience” for the woman.

Choque Quiroz is from Bolivia and moved here several years ago with his partner, who was in court to support him, along with other family members.

Counsel said his client regrets what happened, and apologises to the injured party and the court.

He noted that his instructions are that his client doesn’t know why it happened and describes himself as a changed person, who has learnt a lesson.

His client has been working while in custody and intends to return to Bolivia upon his release, but is also likely to be deported.

Judge Martin Nolan said the woman’s victim impact statement was very realistic and reasonable. He said her peace of mind was greatly impacted by the assault.

He said the woman was “minding her own business” and was sexually assaulted in a humiliating way.

Judge Nolan said the offence was a serious sexual assault in the manner in which the woman was accosted while walking through a public area.

He set a headline sentence of six years, which he reduced to four years, taking mitigating features into account, including the man’s plea of guilty.