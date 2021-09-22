Poll: Do you have a ringtone or is your phone silent?

THE SOUND OF a blaring mobile phone ringtone in the Dáil caused tetchy exchanges yesterday.
As Labour leader Alan Kelly was speaking about the cost of living the distinctive notes of a Nokia rang out.
Kelly asked the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil to intervene but the owner of the guilty device Danny Healy-Rae responded: “They will not ring you anyway”.
While his brother Deputy Michael Healy-Rae told Kelly to “mind his own business”.
With all that in mind, we wanted to ask: Do you have a ring-tone or is your phone silent?
COMMENTS (26)