Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 2 February 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Dogs Trust
# Your Say
Poll: Should there be a legal 'theory test' before someone can own a dog?
Let us know.
644
2
7 minutes ago

YESTERDAY, A DOG behavioural expert called for a “mandatory theory test” to be introduced for people seeking to obtain a dog licence.

Speaking at the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee yesterday evening, Nanci Creedon said that prospective dog owners need to be “educated a competent level” and that a theory test should be implemented by the Government.

This morning we want to know: Should there be a legal ‘theory test’ before someone can own a dog?


Poll Results:

Yes (75)
No  (42)
No opinion (3)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     