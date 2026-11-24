A DOLPHIN WHICH was stranded in shallow waters at Blackrock beach in Co Louth yesterday has been rescued and returned to sea.

At around 8.45am on Monday morning, a member of the public rang the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) live stranding hotline to report a dolphin swimming close to shore at Priest’s Beach in Blackrock.

A call was then put out to IWDG responders in Co Louth, and one was on the beach within 20 minutes.

By then, the common dolphin was stranded in the shallows.

Common dolphin standed on a beach in Blackrock, Co Louth IWDG IWDG

The IWDG said it appeared to be in good body condition and its breathing rate was normal, but it was being washed around by the waves.

Responders moved it a short distance up the beach so they could keep the waves from washing over its blowhole, and they cared for the dolphin while they assessed it and waited for additional help.

An IWDG spokesperson explained that common dolphins are an open-water species and in extensive shallows like off Priest’s Beach, they can become “disoriented and struggle to find their way back to deeper water, which can be several kilometres away”.

Dolphin being carried to safety on a rescue sling

The IWDG therefore decided to bring the dolphin to the Greenore slipway, where it would have access to deep water and a route out to sea.

A local man offered his van for this journey and the dolphin was moved to the van using a rescue sling and then driven to Greenore.

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Dolphin in the back of a van to be taken to Greenore

After a few minutes resting in the water at Greenore, the dolphin swam off.

The IWDG said it was soon “swimming strongly and diving for up to a minute at a time”.

It was last seen two kilometres from the release site, still heading towards open water.

The dolphin last spotted swimming towards the sea

The IWDG thanked its responders, as well as the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Dundalk Sub Aqua SAR, Louth County Council’s Biodiversity Office and the veterinary team from Dublin Zoo.

It also thanked everyone in the local community who rang the hotline, helped on the beach and helped with traffic, and paid a special thanks to the man who offered his van.

“Live strandings can be very tough,” said the IWDG.

“When a dolphin is in good enough condition to refloat, it’s just wonderful to see it swimming strongly out to sea.”

The IWDG reminded the public that should you see a dolphin in distress or in danger of beaching, call the IWDG live stranding hotline immediately on 097 28118.

Never drag or pull a dolphin by its tail or fins, as this can cause serious injury and severe stress.

Meanwhile, the IWDG noted that several volunteers who helped rescue the stranded dolphin had taken part in its live stranding training in 2025.

“That training has been put to use several times since, including in today’s rescue.”

The IWDG said it will be running further training in the next year and to “keep an eye” on its news page in the spring for more information.