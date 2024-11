DONALD TRUMP HAS claimed that he won “a magnificent victory” in the US election and said he is going to “help our country heal”.

He currently has 266 electoral votes to Democratic rival Kamala Harris’s 214, with a win in swing state Pennsylvania edging him ever closer to victory.

Appearing on stage with his family in Florida, the Republican candidate declared it “a movement like no one has ever seen before”.

“There’s never been anything like this in this country.”

Trump said it’s going to reach a new level of importance because “we’re going to help our country heal”.

“We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible and it is now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing. Look what happened. Is this crazy?”

He said that this “will truly be the golden age of America”.

“This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Trump also hailed Republican victory in the Senate, saying the country had given the party “an unprecedented and powerful mandate”.

Donald Trump speaking at the election night watch party in Florida. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He praised his wife, Malania, who stood next to him on stage. “She has the number one best-selling book in the country, can you believe it?”.

Praising his vice presidential nominee JD Vance, he said it “turned out to be a great choice”.

Addressing the crowd, Vance described Trump’s campaign as “the greatest political comeback” in American history.

He thanked Trump, saying: “I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey.

“I thank you for the trust that you placed in me, and I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.

Trump also hailed Elon Musk as a “new star” of the Republican party and a “wonderful guy”. The Tesla and SpaceX owner was one of the biggest donors to the Grand Old Party causes over this election campaign.

Trump previously said he would create a government efficiency commission to audit the entire federal government, an idea suggested by Musk – who would lead it.

Following his win in Pennsylvania, victory in Alaska or any of the outstanding battleground states – Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada – would send the Republican former president back to the Oval Office.

Pennsylvania, a part of the once-reliable Democratic stronghold known as the “blue wall” with Michigan and Wisconsin, was carried by Trump when he first won the White House in 2016 and then flipped back to Democrats in 2020.

Trump also flipped Georgia, which had voted for Democrats four years ago, and retained the closely contested state of North Carolina.

The crowd at Harris’s watch party at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington DC, began to file out after midnight.

A top Harris ally sent supporters home from her rally, with no plans for the Democratic vice president to speak

At 78, Trump would be the oldest president ever elected. He would also be the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a felony to take over the Oval Office.

With reporting from Press Association